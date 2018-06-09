A North Carolina registered sex offender is facing new child sexual assault charges.

In May, a report of a suspected child sexual assault, that reportedly took place during the month of April, was made to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation was launched by the sheriff's office. The Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina and the Department of Social Services Investigators assisted.

The findings were presented to a grand jury on June 4th. The jury returned true bills of indictment for statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Ricardo Gamez Dockery, 37, was arrested in Clay County. He is currently behind bars on a $560,000 secure bond.

He is expected to be in Cherokee County Superior Court on July 2.