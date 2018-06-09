A Georgia State Patrol car was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Walker County Friday night.

The crash happened on GA 1 southbound near Wilder Road.

GSP Corporal Gideon was conducting a traffic stop on the southbound right shoulder of GA 1.

A black Hyundai and a tractor-trailer were approaching the area where traffic was beginning to slow down near where Cpl. Gideon was pulling a Dodge Charger over.

The tractor-trailer was following the Hyundai and never slowed down, according to Corporal Gideon.

The tractor-trailer hit the Hyundai, sending the car spinning out of control. The vehicle traveled to the right and hit Cpl. Gideon's patrol car.

The vehicle continued to rotate hitting the Dodge Charger.

The Hyundai finally came to a stop.