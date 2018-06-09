Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling thousands of frozen breaded chicken products.

The recalled chicken may be contaminated with blue and clear soft plastic, the USDA said. The product was shipped to food service establishments across the country and is not available for purchase in retail stores.

The recalled product is:



2-pound boxes containing 3-pound bags of "UNCOOKED, BREADED, ORIGINAL CHICKEN TENDERLOINS," with a lot code of 1378NLR02.

The frozen, uncooked and breaded chicken tenderloins were produced on May 17. They have the establishment number "P-746" printed on the packaging.

The problem was discovered Friday when Tyson Foods Inc. told the Food Safety and Inspection Service about their breading supplier recalling the breading ingredients.

Ther have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from anyone eating the contaminated chicken.

The FSIS said products in freezers at food service institutions should be thrown away and not served.