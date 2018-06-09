A former Cherokee County, North Carolina, teacher has been arrested for sexually assaulting a student.

Kayla Alayne Sprinkles, 26, was arrested following an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office into a report that Sprinkles engaged in sexual acts with a student while working for the Cherokee County School System, a spokesperson for the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office explained.

Following the investigation, the Cherokee County Grand Jury handed down a five-count indictment for Sex Activity with a Student.

"Apparently Sprinkles gained knowledge, possibly through a social media posting, of the existence of the indictments and left from the local area and surrendered herself to the Mecklenburg County Detention Center where she was served with the indictments and was released on a $25,000.00 unsecure bond," the spokesperson said.

Sprinkles is scheduled to be in Cherokee County Superior Court on Monday, July 2.