Tourist captures video of black bear darting across the Parkway in downtown Gatlinburg
A video posted on Facebook by Amanda Adams shows a crowd of people scatter as the bear darts across the road near China Bazaar on the Parkway.
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 12:00 pm EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 12:11 pm EDT
Tourists were run off the road and sidewalks of Downtown Gatlinburg Thursday night after a black bear decided it had to cross.
In her post, she wrote "I just had a heart attack y’all. A bear was running around gatlinburg !"
Adams says the man in the man in the blue shirt who stopped traffic was Geoffrey Bailey. She says he works at a hotel nearby.
Adams was in town visiting from Branch, Mississippi.
You can see in the video the bear leaves the area running towards the Pizza Hut.
