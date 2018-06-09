Tourists were run off the road and sidewalks of Downtown Gatlinburg Thursday night after a black bear decided it had to cross.

A video posted on Facebook by Amanda Adams shows a crowd of people scatter as the bear darts across the road near China Bazaar on the Parkway.

In her post, she wrote "I just had a heart attack y’all. A bear was running around gatlinburg !"

Adams says the man in the man in the blue shirt who stopped traffic was Geoffrey Bailey. She says he works at a hotel nearby.

Adams was in town visiting from Branch, Mississippi.

You can see in the video the bear leaves the area running towards the Pizza Hut.