UPDATE: Deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office arrested 49-year-old Filemon Saenz III Wednesday night, charging him with cruelty to animals.

Saenz is believed to be the person who threw a dog from a vehicle on Dayton Pike Friday night. injuring the animal.

The six-month old puppy is being treated at the Humane Education Society.

The dog is "doing great," according to HES Executive Director Bob Citrullo.

"His spirit is unbroken and he still loves being with people," Citrullo told Channel 3.

Investigators say Saenz, the owner of the dog, has denied throwing the animal from the moving vehicle.

Police believe another individual may have been in the vehicle at the time and they say that person could be charged too.

Saenz is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday, June 19 in Soddy Daisy.

PREVIOUS STORY: Staff at the Humane Educational Society are looking for a person they say threw a dog out a car window.

It happened on Dayton Pike Friday night.

"This little guy here, we have named him Dodge," Bob Citrullo, executive director at HES, said while looking at the dog.

Dodge is about six months old, his name is a reminder of the danger the young pup has already survived.

"He's got some abrasions here on the side of his face, and a couple on his backside," Citrullo pointed out.

A team at HES is treating Dodge. Not only was he injured, he is malnourished and has mange.

"He could've been killed, he could've had broken bones," Citrullo said. “He's very lucky and so are we. We're lucky to have him because we're going to give him the life that he deserves."

Citrullo said someone saw Dodge get thrown out the window, but the driver has not been caught.

"We're going to make Dodge healthy and happy, and we're going to find him a new home where he can just be happy and be himself and be a dog,” Citrullo said.

Anyone with information on who the dog belonged to is asked to call HES.

Dodge is expected to be up for adoption at in about 2 weeks.

