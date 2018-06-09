News
HES trying to identify dog thrown from car, find who's responsible
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 11:39 am EDT by
Updated:
Saturday, June 9th 2018, 11:40 am EDT
The Humane Educational Society is asking for help identifying a dog.
Bob Citrullo, Director of the Humane Educational Society, said the dog was thrown from a moving vehicle Friday night around 11:00 pm near the 8700 block of Dayton Pike.
HES is calling the dog Dodge.
Citrullo said Dodge is very fortunate.
"Overall, no broken bones," he said.
Citrullo believes the dog is around six months old. He said Dodge is doing well.
If you know who is responsible for this or can help identify Dodge, please call the Humane Educational Society at 423-624-5302.