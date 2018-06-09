

The Humane Educational Society is asking for help identifying a dog.

Bob Citrullo, Director of the Humane Educational Society, said the dog was thrown from a moving vehicle Friday night around 11:00 pm near the 8700 block of Dayton Pike.

HES is calling the dog Dodge.

Citrullo said Dodge is very fortunate.

"Overall, no broken bones," he said.

Citrullo believes the dog is around six months old. He said Dodge is doing well.