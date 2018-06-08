UPDATE: A Soddy-Daisy family is desperate to find their loved one.

Jerry Guess, 42, was last seen May 30th. Last Wednesday, Guess, and his young brother got into an argument.

Afterward, Guess took a walk to cool off. He was last seen on Daisy Dallas Road.

“Everybody has their faults, but we've always supported each other through their faults no matter what,” Cassidy Lane said. “Hands down they were always there to pick each other right back up.”

Guess's family says they started looking for him at his known hangouts and his last known location by the train tracks.

They filed a missing person report Friday, and police began an official search.

“They've searched the hospitals, the morgue, and the mental health places. Of course, those were dead ends,” Rhonda King said.

The family says it's not like Guess just to vanish without talking to his daughter.

“You just want your daddy home right?” King asked.

Guess's mother says they have nothing to go off of.

The family has put out a reward for information on his whereabouts.

“So I have closure,” Ruby Waller said. “I know he's out there somewhere, and I hope that he's OK. But it's hard to sleep at night not knowing.”

After 11 days of not seeing Guess, the family is still holding onto hope.

“Everybody knows that he's loved, and we're not giving up until he's found,” King added.

“We won't give up we're fighters,” Lane said.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Police say 42-year-old Jerry "Leroy" Guess was last seen on May 30.

Guess was wearing a brown overcoat, khaki shorts, and a white hat. He is described as 6'0" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Guess has short brown hair and brownish-gray goatee. He has a heart tattoo on the back of his right leg and a tattoo across the bottom of his back.

His family is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to Guess being found.

If you have any information, please call the Soddy Daisy Police Department at (423) 332-3577.