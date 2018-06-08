News
Soddy Daisy police seek missing man, reward offered
Police say 42-year-old Jerry "Leroy" Guess was last seen on May 30.
Friday, June 8th 2018, 6:59 pm EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 8th 2018, 7:09 pm EDT
The Soddy Daisy Police Department is asking for your help with finding a man who disappeared last month.
Guess was wearing a brown overcoat, khaki shorts, and a white hat. He is described as 6'0" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Guess has short brown hair and brownish-gray goatee. He has a heart tattoo on the back of his right leg and a tattoo across the bottom of his back.
His family is offering a $250 reward for information that leads to Guess being found.
If you have any information, please call the Soddy Daisy Police Department at (423) 332-3577.
