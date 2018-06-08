The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is looking for a teenager who was last seen at a local church.

Investigators say 16-year-old Emerald Destiny Slatten was last seen on Wednesday around 8:00 p.m. at Samples Memorial Baptist Church.

Slatten was seen getting into a gold 4-door Volvo with Florida tags.

Investigators say Slatten could be with her mother Dinah Taylor.

The teen has long braided hair and was wearing a black and white striped top.

If you have any information about this case, please call the Bradley County Sheriff's Office at (423) 728-7300.