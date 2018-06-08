Job title: Experienced ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (ref. #38382471)

WRCB-TV, the NBC affiliate in scenic Chattanooga, TN, seeks an experienced Account Executive to service established clients and develop new business.

You must have a strong track record of increasing station revenue on existing business in addition to developing new business in both traditional television and digital sales.

A minimum of 2 years broadcast television sales required. If you are a strong competitor and also a team player we should talk.

This is a full-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 40 hours per week.

Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately, especially women and minorities.

Send resumes to Gregg Acuff, General Sales Manager, WRCB-TV, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or e-mail sales@wrcbtv.com.

For your convenience, our application is available on-line at www.wrcbtv.com.