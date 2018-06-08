Job title: ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (ref. #38382408)

WRCB-TV, the NBC in scenic Chattanooga, TN seeks a Business Development Account Executive. Strong emphasis on new business development for television and digital sales. Broadcast television experience is preferred but not required.

This is a full-time position requiring the employee to work an average of 40 hours per week.

Below is a brief description of the job and major qualifications the applicant should possess:

What is required is an energetic personality, great communication skills and a high degree of self-motivation. Must be detail oriented, creative and a team player with a positive attitude.

Please refer all qualified candidates to us immediately, especially women and minorities.

Send resumes to Gregg Acuff, General Sales Manager, WRCB-TV, 900 Whitehall Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405 or e-mail sales@wrcbtv.com.