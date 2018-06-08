News
Walker County Sheriff's Office seeks missing man
Investigators say Kenneth Dues has not been seen since June 1.
The Walker County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in finding a man who's been missing for a week.
Dues is from the Chattanooga Valley area of Walker County.
If you know where to find Kenneth Dues, please call the Detective Zach Simpson at 706-638-1909 ext. 1270.
