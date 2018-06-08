A Chattanooga boy's mission to clean up waterways has garnered the attention of actor and singer Mark Wahlberg.

More specifically, Wahlberg's daughter.

Eight-year-old Cash Daniels visited Channel 3's '3 Plus You' show earlier this year in May.

He made an impassioned plea to Mark Wahlberg's restaurant WahlBurgers, to use paper, not plastic straws.

Just over a month later, Wahlberg posted a short video of his daughter, who is also eight, who loves sea turtles and wants to save them, just like Cash does.