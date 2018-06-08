UPDATE: Anthony Bourdain, the celebrity chef, author and television personality who entertained viewers by eating his way through more than 80 countries, has died, CNN said Friday. He was 61.

The cable news network said suicide was the cause of death.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," the network said in a statement. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain had been in France working on an upcoming episode of his award-winning CNN series, "Parts Unknown," the network said.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.