Good Friday! The heat and humidity should be on display this afternoon as the temperature soars to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies. I wouldn't worry too much about rain as you head to Riverbend this evening (the music starts at 6 with Hank, Jr. on the Coke Stage at 9:30). The rain chance is only 10% today.

Over the weekend we will see the temps receding just a bit as we see afternoon highs in the upper 80s. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon we can expect a few pop up showers or thunderstorms, but they will few and far between. The chance for rain Saturday is 20%, and slightly higher at 30% Sunday.

Next week I don't see much chance in that pattern. We will start each day at about 70 degrees, and climb to the upper 80s each afternoon. Each afternoon next week we can expect a few showers or storms to dot the landscape.

David Karnes

