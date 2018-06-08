Good Friday!  The heat and humidity should be on display this afternoon as the temperature soars to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.  I wouldn't worry too much about rain as you head to Riverbend this evening (the music starts at 6 with Hank, Jr. on the Coke Stage at 9:30).  The rain chance is only 10% today.

Over the weekend we will see the temps receding just a bit as we see afternoon highs in the upper 80s.  Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon we can expect a few pop up showers or thunderstorms, but they will few and far between.  The chance for rain Saturday is 20%, and slightly higher at 30% Sunday.

Next week I don't see much chance in that pattern.  We will start each day at about 70 degrees, and climb to the upper 80s each afternoon.  Each afternoon next week we can expect a few showers or storms to dot the landscape.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app.     David Karnes

FRIDAY

  • 8am... Mostly Sunny, 68
  • Noon... Partly Cloudy, 86
  • 5pm... Partly Cloudy, 92