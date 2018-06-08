A police chase in Hamilton County ended in a crash Friday morning.

Police say the chase started on Lee Highway and ended around 1:00 a.m. on Highway 153 and Grubb Road.

A spokesperson for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says the driver, Randy Harris, was injured in the crash and taken to a local hospital.

Harris' injuries are not life-threatening.

Harris is charged with Felony Evading, Reckless Endangerment, Tampering With Evidence, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting arrest, Driving on Revoked License, and Theft Over $10,000.

He will be booked at the Hamilton County jail when he is released from the hospital.