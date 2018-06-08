News
Police Chase Ends in Crash on Hwy 153
Friday, June 8th 2018, 3:00 am EDT by
Updated:
Friday, June 8th 2018, 3:00 am EDT
Breaking overnight, a police chase in Hamilton County ends in a crash early this morning.
According to Chattanooga Police Dispatch, the police chase started on Lee Highway and ended in a crash around 1 a.m. on Hwy 153 and Grubb road.
Details are limited at this time.
Channel 3 has reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office for more information.
We will update as more details become available.