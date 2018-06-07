Walker County's Sheriff Steve Wilson and Clerk of Courts Carter Brown are warning residents of a jury-related scam making the rounds.

People are receiving phone calls that appear to be from an official agency, and are told they have missed jury duty.

Then they are told they have to pay a fee to avoid going to jail, and are instructed how to pay.

Both the Sheriff and the Clerk of Court emphasize that this is a scam.

No citizen will ever receive such a phone call requiring them to pay for missing jury duty.

If you receive such a call, DO NOT share any personal or payment information.