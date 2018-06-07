A Dalton man has been indicted on 16 counts of rape and aggravated child molestation.



The Whitfield County grand jury indicted Markel Freeman May 31 for an incident that happened in December of 2017.



An incident report reveals a 13-year-old girl gave Freeman's mother, a letter which claimed he had been touching her inappropriately.



The woman claimed the 13-year-old had been living with her at the time of the alleged rape.



The incident report says the teen is now living with another family member.