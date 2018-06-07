UPDATE: A man was severely burned in a house fire Thursday afternoon in Harrison.

It happened in the 7600 block of Walnut Hills Drive around 12:40 p.m.

Hamilton County EMS spokeswoman Amy Maxwell says firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a front bedroom window when they arrived at the scene.

Firefighters found the man suffering from severe burns as they began to attack the blaze.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital.

The cause is under investigation. Damages are estimated at $50,000.

The Tri-Community VFD responded to the scene. The East Ridge Fire Department staged in the Harrison/Highway 58 area for any additional emergency calls.