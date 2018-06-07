News
Suspects use stolen credit cards in multi-state shopping spree
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the suspects may live in the Gadsden, Alabama area.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 12:24 pm EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 12:24 pm EDT
Deputies in Catoosa County are asking for the public's help in identifying a couple who used stolen credit cards to make purchases in the region.
The man and woman were spotted by security cameras at several stores in Chattanooga and Attalla, Alabama where they used the stolen credit cards at a Wal-Mart.
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says the suspects may live in the Gadsden, Alabama area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Tim Busby with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 935-2424.