Chattanooga police investigating possible kidnapping
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 8:41 am EDT by
Chattanooga police have detained a "person of interest" in reported kidnapping Thursday morning in Chattanooga.
The incident took place near Forest Road and Harrison Pike.
Elisa Myzal, spokesperson for the police department, tells Channel 3 that the victim has been located.
Investigators are conducting interviews and gathering information.
If you have any information to help police, call 423-698-2525.