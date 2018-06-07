Riverbend begins this weekend and health inspectors are busy making daily inspections to make sure all food served during the festival is safe.

This week, there are several perfect scores, but there is one failure to report.

In Hamilton County, China Garden on Highway 58 scored a 62. The health inspector listed three pages of violations, but we will only highlight a few below.

According to the health report, the establishment is in poor condition with multiple violations due to the restaurant not being clean, equipment in poor repair, and cleaning equipment being stored next to food. The inspector also noted that there was food stored without covers and it was observed that employees did not wear gloves while preparing food; there were no gloves in the entire building. The inspector noted the restaurant was not able to obtain all of its sources of where it got its food, but it was noted that the Atlanta International market was utilized. The restaurant is on a specialized risk control plan to correct violations, if not the restaurant could be in threat of a possible closure. We will update to see if those violations were corrected.

Rob's on Dayton Boulevard scored a 77. The inspector docked points due to the person in charge not being in control of food safety risk factors for the restaurant. The inspector also observed that the drain stoppers were not working and that there was a slow drain in the sinks. It was also noted that a bag of onions was on the ground; the inspector informed the establishment that it needs to be elevated. Lastly, it was noted that raw beef was stored in the same pan as uncooked potatoes.

Hamilton County

93(95) C&W Cafe, 1501 E. 23rd St., Chattanooga

92 Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St, Chattanooga

100 Hibachi & Wings, 6933 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga

99 Fuse, 2232 Center St., Chattanooga

100 Fuse Lounge Bar, 2232 Center St., Chattanooga

100 Taqueria Jalisco 1634 Rossville Ave., Chattanooga

92(97) Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave.,Chattanooga

98 Subway, 2333 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga

96 Monkey Town Donut Company

100 Old Saigon, 2601 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga

88(93) Armando’s Restaurant, 1814 E. Main St., Chattanooga

92 Taqueria Veracruz, 3510 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga

62 China Garden, 4934 Hwy 58, Chattanooga

100 Songbird’s South, 35 Station St., Chattanooga

94 Mrs B’s Reggae Cafe, 3103 S. Broad St., Chattanooga

95 Hickory Pit BBQ, 5611 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge

97 Subway, 3713 Ringgold A-10, East Ridge

100 Stuart Heights, 8218 Social Circle, Chattanooga

100 Southern Star Take away, 1210 Taft Hwy Suite D, Signal Mountain

77 Rob’s, 5308 Dayton Blvd , Chattanooga

92 Shogun, 1806 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga

92 Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga

97 Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga

92 Tacos El Curao, 5813 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga

100 First Little Friends Daycare, 6219 Vance Rd, Chattanooga

98 Boathouse, 1459 Riverside Rd, Chattanooga

Catoosa County

100 Waffle House (HWY 41) 592, 11292 Hwy 41, Ringgold

88 Zaxby's (Ringgold) 6456 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

91 Royal Inn, 2884 LaFayette Rd, Ft. Oglethorpe

100 Holiday Inn Express, 38 Vinning Cir, Ringgold

100 Lake Winnepesauka (Coaster Stand), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville

99 Lake Winnepesauka (Water Park Cafe/Dippin Dots #2)- Seasonal, 1730 Lakeview Dr, Rossville

94 Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC, 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC. (Swimming Pool), 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

Dade County

91 Subway(Trenton) , 5342 HWY 136, Trenton

Murray County

100 Murray County Splash Pad, 651 Hyden Tyler, Chatsworth

76 Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth

100 Morrison's Pool, 144 Norton Bridge Rd, Chatsworth

Walker County

82 China Buffet, 1141 N Main St., Lafayette

93 Hardees- Rossville, 300 McFarland Ave., Rossville

90 Old South Restaurant, 796 Chickamauga, Rossville

100 City of Rossville Food Service, 400 McFarland Ave, Rossville

97 Subway (Walmart), 2625 Hwy 27, LaFayette

96 Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi Dr, Cloudland

100 Camp Adahi Pool, 125 Camp Adahi Rd, Cloudland

87 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante, 8019 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring

