One restaurant put on notice to clean up or be closed
Riverbend begins this weekend and health inspectors are busy making daily inspections to make sure all food served during the festival is safe.
This week, there are several perfect scores, but there is one failure to report.
In Hamilton County, China Garden on Highway 58 scored a 62. The health inspector listed three pages of violations, but we will only highlight a few below.
According to the health report, the establishment is in poor condition with multiple violations due to the restaurant not being clean, equipment in poor repair, and cleaning equipment being stored next to food. The inspector also noted that there was food stored without covers and it was observed that employees did not wear gloves while preparing food; there were no gloves in the entire building. The inspector noted the restaurant was not able to obtain all of its sources of where it got its food, but it was noted that the Atlanta International market was utilized. The restaurant is on a specialized risk control plan to correct violations, if not the restaurant could be in threat of a possible closure. We will update to see if those violations were corrected.
Rob's on Dayton Boulevard scored a 77. The inspector docked points due to the person in charge not being in control of food safety risk factors for the restaurant. The inspector also observed that the drain stoppers were not working and that there was a slow drain in the sinks. It was also noted that a bag of onions was on the ground; the inspector informed the establishment that it needs to be elevated. Lastly, it was noted that raw beef was stored in the same pan as uncooked potatoes.
Hamilton County
- 93(95) C&W Cafe, 1501 E. 23rd St., Chattanooga
- 92 Waffle House, 2024 E. 23rd St, Chattanooga
- 100 Hibachi & Wings, 6933 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga
- 99 Fuse, 2232 Center St., Chattanooga
- 100 Fuse Lounge Bar, 2232 Center St., Chattanooga
- 100 Taqueria Jalisco 1634 Rossville Ave., Chattanooga
- 92(97) Salvation Army, 800 McCallie Ave.,Chattanooga
- 98 Subway, 2333 McCallie Ave., Chattanooga
- 96 Monkey Town Donut Company
- 100 Old Saigon, 2601 Dayton Blvd., Chattanooga
- 88(93) Armando’s Restaurant, 1814 E. Main St., Chattanooga
- 92 Taqueria Veracruz, 3510 Brainerd Rd., Chattanooga
- 62 China Garden, 4934 Hwy 58, Chattanooga
- 100 Songbird’s South, 35 Station St., Chattanooga
- 94 Mrs B’s Reggae Cafe, 3103 S. Broad St., Chattanooga
- 95 Hickory Pit BBQ, 5611 Ringgold Rd., East Ridge
- 97 Subway, 3713 Ringgold A-10, East Ridge
- 100 Stuart Heights, 8218 Social Circle, Chattanooga
- 100 Southern Star Take away, 1210 Taft Hwy Suite D, Signal Mountain
- 77 Rob’s, 5308 Dayton Blvd , Chattanooga
- 92 Shogun, 1806 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga
- 92 Smokey Bones, 2225 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga
- 97 Cheddar’s, 2014 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga
- 92 Tacos El Curao, 5813 Lee Hwy, Chattanooga
- 100 First Little Friends Daycare, 6219 Vance Rd, Chattanooga
- 98 Boathouse, 1459 Riverside Rd, Chattanooga
Catoosa County
- 100 Waffle House (HWY 41) 592, 11292 Hwy 41, Ringgold
- 88 Zaxby's (Ringgold) 6456 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
- 91 Royal Inn, 2884 LaFayette Rd, Ft. Oglethorpe
- 100 Holiday Inn Express, 38 Vinning Cir, Ringgold
- 100 Lake Winnepesauka (Coaster Stand), 1730 Lakeview Dr., Rossville
- 99 Lake Winnepesauka (Water Park Cafe/Dippin Dots #2)- Seasonal, 1730 Lakeview Dr, Rossville
- 94 Battlefield Campground and RV Park LLC, 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
- 100 Battlefield Campground and RV Park, LLC. (Swimming Pool), 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
Dade County
- 91 Subway(Trenton) , 5342 HWY 136, Trenton
Murray County
- 100 Murray County Splash Pad, 651 Hyden Tyler, Chatsworth
- 76 Fiesta Mexicana, 1422 Green Rd, Chatsworth
- 100 Morrison's Pool, 144 Norton Bridge Rd, Chatsworth
Walker County
- 82 China Buffet, 1141 N Main St., Lafayette
- 93 Hardees- Rossville, 300 McFarland Ave., Rossville
- 90 Old South Restaurant, 796 Chickamauga, Rossville
- 100 City of Rossville Food Service, 400 McFarland Ave, Rossville
- 97 Subway (Walmart), 2625 Hwy 27, LaFayette
- 96 Camp Adahi, 125 Camp Adahi Dr, Cloudland
- 100 Camp Adahi Pool, 125 Camp Adahi Rd, Cloudland
- 87 Los Charros Taqueria Y Restaurante, 8019 N Hwy 27, Rock Spring
Whitfield County
- 95 Hardee's-Dalton 2, 1301 Glenwood Ave, Dalton
- 91 Mr.Biscuit, 1904 Chattanooga Rd, Rocky Face
- 85 Quinton Memorial Rehab Center, 1115 Burleyson Rd, Dalton
- 91 Outback Steakhouse #1128, 955 Market St, Dalton
- 97 Checkers, 1300 Glennwood Ave, Dalton
- 93 G & G's Catering, 1109 N Hamilton St, Dalton
- 99 Zaxby's, 872 College Dr., Dalton
- 100 Day's Inn, 1518 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 93 Burger King, 1908 Chattanooga Rd, Rocky Face