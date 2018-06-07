News
3 hurt in Cleveland crash
The crash happened about 5:20 p.m. on North Lee at King Den Drive.
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 7:23 am EDT by
Updated:
Thursday, June 7th 2018, 7:35 am EDT
Cleveland Police say a crash on Wednesday seriously hurt 3 people.
It happened about 5:20 p.m. on North Lee at King Den Drive. The victims were taken to area hospitals by either Life Force or EMS.
Cleveland Police's CRASH team are now investigating what caused the crash.
