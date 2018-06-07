UPDATE: A 38-year-old Chattanooga man was shot early Thursday morning.

Chattanooga police says that Miguel Doriste was shot in the 500 block of Central Avenue about 12:36am.

Doriste was found by police, suffering from what they describe as a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital for examination and treatment.

Chattanooga Police Department's Violent Crime Bureau are investigating this incident after gather evidence at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning.

Details are still limited at this time.

At least 1 person was shot on Central Drive, near Lee Highway, around 12:30 a.m.

If you have any information that may help investigators, you are asked to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.