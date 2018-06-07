Good Thursday. We should have another day of good weather during the morning and evening hours today. The afternoon may get a bit toasty for you, though, climbing to 91 for a high today. Skies today will be mostly sunny.

For your Friday the humidity will start to really impact how it feel outdoors. Temps through the day will range from 66 in the morning to 91 in the afternoon. Low pressure lifting from the south will give us a slight chance for an afternoon shower or two.

Saturday and Sunday will both start with temps near 70, and only get more warm and muggy as the days progress. Afternoon highs will reach about 90 Saturday and Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both days.

Next week looks about the same. Through Wednesday temps will range from the upper 60s each morning to the upper 80s each afternoon. Each day will also sport sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

