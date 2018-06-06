In Crime Stoppers, a man put lives in danger not for money or jewels, but for cigarettes. He pulled a gun, then got away. But, we have his picture and up to $1,000 for you if you can tell us who he is.

In this guy's list of important things, apparently his nicotine habit ranks way above the preciousness of human life. He threatened a hard-working convenience store clerk with a handgun over two cartons of smokes. If you can help us identify him, we have Crime Stoppers cash available so you can buy whatever scratches your itch.

"If you pull a gun and rob someone out of a dollar, two cartons of cigarettes, or $2000, it's all a crime," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller, "and it's the same exact crime: aggravated robbery." That is what we have for you this week and very clear surveillance video, to boot.

Our view comes from the checkout counter at the Mapco on East Main Street. "It was about 4:45 in the morning," Sgt. Miller explained. "The suspect entered. Of course, that early in the morning there's not a lot of people out. So, he's about the only one in the store besides the clerk."

He asked that clerk for two cartons of cigarettes. When those were handed over, he asked for something else. The clerk attempts to fulfill that request, but upon turning around, discovers the bad guy has drawn a gun. "Obviously, he did not want to pay for the cigarettes," Miller said. "So, he pulled out a gun from his waistband. You'll see in the video, you'll see him pull out the gun point it at the clerk and then run out of the store with the cigarettes."

The crook jumped into a dark colored sedan to flee. Sgt. Miller says the clerk responded exactly the right way, and thankfully, no one was injured. If you ever find yourself a victim, do the same: comply and pay attention to detail. "Absolutely," Miller added. "We like to see video. We like to have video as the evidence, but we don't always have that. So, if you witness a crime or you're a victim of a crime, we always ask you to try to remember what the suspect was wearing; if they get into a vehicle, what type of vehicle it is and which way they leave."

Take a close look at our bad guy. If you know who the armed robber is, you could be just days away from some Crime Stoppers cash. "The pictures are very clear," Sgt. Miller said. "You should notice who the person is. If you know them, you will know immediately."

Up to $1,000 is on the table and we will never ask your name. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333