A woman who has been arrested four times in less than a year has turned in her resignation from the Grundy County School Board.

Grundy County Mayor Michael Brady confirmed to Channel 3 that Amanda "Kasey" Anderson turned in her resignation.

Mayor Brady explained that Anderson's resignation will not be complete until it is accepted by the Grundy County Commission. They are scheduled to vote to accept it at their next regular monthly meeting on June 25.

If approved, voters will vote on Anderson's successor in the August General Election. Commissioners will not appoint someone to be the first district school board member because Anderson's resignation occurred within 120 days of the election.

"Tenn. Code Ann. §5-1-104(b)(1) provides that the county legislative body shall be required to make an appointment to fill a vacancy within one hundred twenty (120) days of receiving notice of the vacancy unless during that time period there is a general election scheduled in the county and there is sufficient time for the vacancy to be placed on the ballot in accordance with this section," Mayor Brady explained.