(UTsports.com) - The Southeastern Conference on Wednesday announced each school's conference opponents for the upcoming 2018-19 season. The Vols' home slate features games against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Tennessee hits the road for contests at Auburn, Florida, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt. So in addition to its three "permanent" SEC opponents—Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt—Tennessee also will meet Florida and Missouri twice this coming season. Times, dates and television information on the 2019 SEC schedule will be released at a later date, likely in August.

Tennessee is coming off a 26-9 (13-5 SEC) campaign that saw the Volunteers win the SEC Championship and earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. All five starters—and the top six scorers—from that team are set to return next season.



The SEC as a whole also is riding a wave of momentum into the 2018-19 campaign. Last season, a record eight teams participated in the NCAA Tournament, and five SEC teams are ranked in ESPN.com's Way Too Early Top 25 (Tennessee is ranked fifth).