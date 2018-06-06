Another Tennessee Valley native is making headlines in a national talent competition.

Tuesday night Michael Ketterer, a Chattanooga native, performed on America’s Got Talent.

His mom, Teresa Norton, said she's known for months, but had to keep it a secret. Now, she's excited to watch the rest of his journey along with everyone else.

Teresa said her son has always loved singing, and now she's watching him share his talent on a national stage.

"I’m just overwhelmed with pride!" Teresa exclaimed with excitement.

Michael graduated from Red Bank High School in 1996. He's competing in America’s Got Talent. He earned a standing ovation during his audition and the coveted golden buzzer, moving him straight to the live show.

"I'm sitting with my family in a room and they didn’t know because I didn't tell them,” said Teresa, “The energy was just tangible in the room when he won."

She's not surprised her son is doing so well and said he's always giving back. Michael is a pediatric mental health nurse. He and his wife also have six kids. Five of them are adopted.

"That has been one of the most rewarding things is providing them with a home and safe environment where they're free to dream," Michael told the judges before his audition.

Teresa said 40 years ago her pregnancy was very difficult with Michael. Now, watching him on the show sharing his talents, she said it just showcases one of the many amazing things he does.

"I just couldn't imagine the world without him in it," Teresa said emotionally.