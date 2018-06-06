The Chattanooga Lookouts could not erase an eight run third inning from the Mobile BayBears as they drop their third straight 17-4. They'll look to get one last win at home before they enter a ten game road trip, followed by the All-Star break.

The Lookouts started off strong with Brent Rooker doubling in LaMonte Wade in the first for an early 1-0 lead. It wasn't until the third inning where things began to go south. The BayBears posted eight runs in the third, highlighted by a two-run double from Jose Rojas, and a wild pitch from Anthony Marzi that lead to another run.

Chattanooga would cut the lead to five in the bottom half of the third, but Mobile never looked back extending their lead to nine in the fifth and eventually thirteen in the ninth.

The Lookouts remain a half-game up on the Jackson Generals for the time being. The Generals take on the Tennessee Smokies later this evening with a chance to tie the Lookouts atop the North Division.