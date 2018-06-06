News
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wrong way driver
Here's something you don't see every day, thankfully.
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 1:39 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 3:04 pm EDT
A driver on a busy highway in Columbus, Ohio going backward down the road.
It happened Tuesday during rush hour traffic.
At one point, the white SUV exits the highway using the entrance ramp.
The vehicle eventually ended up in a grocery store parking lot.
But thankfully, no one was hurt.
Authorities think the vehicle may have had transmission problems.