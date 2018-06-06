The Chattanooga Police Department announced the retirement of one of their K9 officers Wednesday.

K9 Duco has served the people of the Scenic City for most of his life, and now he is ready to relax.

Duco served the community for seven years with the police department.

On July 16, 2015, Duco was on scene as part of the response team to the terrorist attack at the Naval Operations Support Center in Chattanooga.

Duco was trained in the areas of narcotics detection, suspect apprehension, handler protection, building searches, area searches and tracking suspects.

The numbers don't lie. They show that Duco was a very good boy. During his time with the department, he is credited with:

370 vehicle searches

253 building searches

426 arrest assists

61 suspect tracks

153 K9 apprehensions

170 guns recovered

Numerous seizures of illegal narcotics

Duco has also helped the FBI, TBI, Homeland Security, ATF, US Marshal Service, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Georgia State Patrol, Collegedale Police Department, Soddy Daisy Police Department, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, Red Bank Police Department, East Ridge Police Department and the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office.

He also earned the honor of Top Dog at the United States Canine Association Region 22, USPCA, Fall Trials.

Duco plans to spend his retirement with his CPD handler, Steven Meador.

"Duco loved his job, he was always excited when it was time to work," Meador said. "Duco and I've been in some tight spots together and I'm very grateful he's being retired to me."

CPD appreciates the service and contributions K9 Duco made during his time with the department.