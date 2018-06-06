News
Man shot Tuesday morning on Rawlings Street
A Chattanooga man was shot Tuesday morning in the 2000 block of Rawlings Street.
Chattanooga police say that 47-year-old James Lewis Jr. was shot about 8:18am and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers were able to locate and secure the crime scene, and the Violent Crime Bureau are investigating the shooting.
If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525. You can remain anonymous.