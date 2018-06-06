UPDATE: The wait is over.

Ending weeks of speculation, guessing and joking the International House of Pancakes (IHOP) will now be known as IHOB, with that 'B' standing for burgers.

The internet speculation was all over the place, with the easy guesses being 'bacon' or 'biscuits.'

But the marketing ploy will give diners 100% Black Angus beef, hand-pressed burgers with low-carb-friendly bun choices.

On the newly-minted IHOB Twitter page, the profile says "Burgers so burgerin’ good, we changed our name to IHOb. For burgers."

PREVIOUS STORY: The International House of Pancakes — known to all as IHOP — dropped some pretty big news on Twitter, announcing plans for a name change.

"For 60 pancakin’ years, we’ve been IHOP," the tweet read. "Now, we’re flippin’ our name to IHOb. Find out what it could b on 6.11.18."

An IHOP representative confirmed the brand will have more news to share about its name swap on Monday, Today.com reported.