Good Wednesday. Today will be another good one to get outside and get things done, especially during the morning and evening. During the heat of the day we will hit the upper 80s and low 90s. Skies will be sunny all day.

Thursday and Friday will be much the same with mornings starting in the mid to upper 60s and highs reaching about 90 both afternoons.

For the weekend we will have much more humidity settling in. We can also expect scattered on and off showers and thunderstorms at any time both days. Temps Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 60s in the morning to about 91 both afternoons.

Those scattered showers and storms look like they may hang around through at least Tuesday of next week.

David Karnes

