(Lookouts.com) - The Chattanooga Lookouts fell to the Mobile BayBears by a score of 11-5 at AT&T Field. The team still holds a one game lead over the Jackson Generals.

Mobile's bats started off hot and did not cool down all night. Brendon Sanger began the scoring with a three run homer off of starting pitcher Sean Poppen. In the fourth Mobile added six more runs inlcuding two on a Jose Rojas dinger.

Chattanooga tried to battle back with one run in the fifth and three in the sixth, but the BayBears pitchers held them off. In the loss Lookouts third baseman Chris Paul smacked his fourth home run of the season. Reliever Zack Jones also had a stand out night, throwing 1.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. The righty now has a batting average against of .107 which is the lowest in the league among relievers.