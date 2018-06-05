UPDATE: Tuesday, the Chattanooga City Council discussed the proposed 2019 fiscal budget. Some of the budget elements included in Tuesday's discussion were the proposed $4 million Walnut Street Bridge lighting project and public safety.

WALNUT STREET BRIDGE LIGHTING PROJECT

A $4 million proposal to address lighting Walnut Street Bridge is off the table from the proposed 2019 budget.

Mayor Andy Berke’s office said in a public hearing Monday they want to have a fully backed plan before they request funding from the council.

Stacy Richardson, chief of staff to the mayor said they are waiting for feedback from different agencies involved in the project.

The plan included LED lights would big rigged to respond to people walking across the bridge and to the flow of river traffic beneath. Currently, about 212 lights shine from the bridge.

The $4-million project would have been funded half from taxpayer money, and the other from private donations.

Some opponents of the proposal wondered if it's necessary.

"That seems a little excessive to me,” resident Lisa Batten says. “I would think that there's more urgent projects in town that $3-million could be put toward."

The city's public art director says it would be cheaper to replace the current lights, but they cost more to maintain. The new-tech lighting system will save energy and cut the utility bill for the bridge by at least 70%.

Richardson said the project will be brought back to the council in the near future.

CHATTANOOGA FIRE DEPARTMENT

The Chattanooga Fire Department requested $45.96 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Chief Phil Hyman requested 14 new positions for the department. Hyman told the city council this would create better staffing for the department.

Five personnel will be assigned to every front line apparatus. Chief Hyman also spoke to the city council about adding a second set of turnout gear for all firefighters. 205 have a second set already, while 185 still need a one.



Money was also requested for the Smoke Alarm Distribution Program, Operational Skill and Company Officer Leadership Development Training.

CHATTANOOGA POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Chattanooga Police Department requested $72.77 million for the 2019 fiscal year. Chief David Roddy said he designed the budget around keeping the community safe.

Chief Roddy would like to add the victim services position to be added to the budget. The original salary was grant funded. He also wants to add an additional victim services coordinator for the city. He hopes that position would be bi-lingual.

There are some significant changes this year. Chief Roddy told the city council he needs a $2.1 million increase in personnel. CPD is asking for $500,000 for overtime and $224,100 for contracted services with McKamey and 911.

There is a reduction of $240,100 in consultant fees for the VRI transfer to Youth and Family Development.



