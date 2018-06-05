Everybody is wondering what is going to happen to the lighting on the Walnut Street Bridge.

A $4 million proposal could change it a lot.

LED lights would big rigged to respond to people walking across the bridge and to the flow of river traffic beneath.

Right now, about 212 lights shine from the bridge.

Some people want to keep it simple much like the way it is now.

The price tag for the new system would be $4-million with half of that coming from taxpayer money.

Councilman Chip Henderson asked, “What happens if we don't raise the money that we need? Where is that money coming from?”

“You know it's a historic bridge and I think it needs to be treated as such,” adds Henderson.

Councilman Henderson says this is a concern he raised during the city's budget meeting. He says he wasn't given a clear answer, but he wasn't alone.

“There were some other council people that had some other concerns as well, and the chairman directed the city attorney to present a continuing resolution,” says Henderson.

New lighting on the Walnut Street Bridge is included in the city's proposed $14-million rehabilitation project.

The lights would use what's a called a "data responsive lighting design,” meaning ripples of colored light would gradually climb up and down the bridge whenever there's movement on it.

But some wonder if it's necessary.

"That seems a little excessive to me,” resident Lisa Batten says. “I would think that there's more urgent projects in town that $3-million could be put toward."

The city's public art director says it would be cheaper to replace the current lights, but they cost more to maintain.

The new-tech lighting system will save energy and cut the utility bill for the bridge by at least 70%.

It's something Henderson says he wants to take a closer look at.

“What I need to look at is maintenance cost of LED versus the maintenance fee of this lighting package and the licensing fee as well,” says Henderson.

City council members will vote on the budget in two weeks. The final design still has to be approved by three different agencies.