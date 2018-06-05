A group of Signal Mountain residents took to the streets Tuesday night in opposition to a proposal to build a 40,000 square foot grocery store in the community.

Since introduced, the issue has brought over-flow crowds to town council meetings.

The Keith Corporation wants to build the supermarket and accompanying shops on property they own across Signal Mountain Boulevard from Pruitt's Market.

The first reading for the rezoning ordinance is on the agenda of a special called meeting on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

A public hearing is set for June 13, at 7:00 p.m.