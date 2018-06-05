Signal Mountain residents protest grocery store
The Keith Corporation wants to build the supermarket and accompanying shops on property they own across Signal Mountain Boulevard from Pruitt's Market.
A group of Signal Mountain residents took to the streets Tuesday night in opposition to a proposal to build a 40,000 square foot grocery store in the community.
Since introduced, the issue has brought over-flow crowds to town council meetings.
The first reading for the rezoning ordinance is on the agenda of a special called meeting on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
A public hearing is set for June 13, at 7:00 p.m.
