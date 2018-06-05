In the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of a Colorado baker who refused service to a same-sex couple, Sandra Lee has decided to offer some sweet support to those who may be affected by the decision.

"I do not believe that it is right to discriminate against anyone," the Food Network star posted on her Facebook page. "I believe love is love. Therefore if a same-sex couple has been turned down by the bakery of their choice, I will find a baker who appreciates your commitment and loves you for who you are."

Lee signed the post, "Love, Aunt Sandy," and then followed up with a second post affirming her views. She is currently filming in Denver, about 15 minutes from the Lakewood, Colorado, bakery involved in the headline-making legal case.

"I am currently in Denver, Colorado, shooting a Halloween special, and to me, the Supreme Court ruling is unacceptable — and encourages divisiveness. We need to love and support one another not judge (judging is for God not for us)."

Lee has yet to announce how couples should contact her for help, if needed, and was not immediately available for comment.

While the "Semi-Homemade" star's original post generated hundreds of likes, it has also sparked comments speaking out against Lee sharing her views.

"But it's OK to discriminate against those with strict religious beliefs? Freedom of religion is a right in this country and one of the founding principles. I do not recall the 'right' to force someone else to bake a cake, no matter what the reason is?" one commenter wrote.