Heritage HS Grad Cole Wilcox sticks with Univ. of Georgia
Heritage High School Graduate Cole Wilcox passes on MLB Draft to stay committed to the University of Georgia.
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 8:32 pm EDT by
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 8:32 pm EDT
Wilcox wasn't drafted in the first two rounds of the 2018 MLB Draft on Monday, he woke up on Tuesday and announced his future plans via Twitter.