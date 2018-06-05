News
City council approves job injury pay for CPD officer shot during July 16 terror attack
Sgt. Dennis Pedigo fearlessly ran toward the gunfire to stop a heavily armed terrorist and was shot in the leg almost three years ago.
The city council voted to approve a job injury settlement for Chattanooga police Sgt. Dennis Pedigo who was shot in the terror attack on July 16, 2015.
Sgt. Pedigo was one of the first officers on the scene during the attack that was almost three years ago.
He will be given $49,338.86 for his "on the job injury settlement."