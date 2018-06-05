News
TN's tax-free weekend scheduled for July 27-29
Get ready to shop 'til you drop school supplies because the dates for Tennessee's annual tax-free holiday have been announced. This year, the tax-free weekend is scheduled to begin at 12:01 am on Friday, July 27-11:59 pm on Sunday, July 29. Tax-free items
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 6:06 pm EDT by
Updated:
Wednesday, June 6th 2018, 7:39 am EDT
This year, the tax-free weekend is scheduled to begin at 12:01 am on Friday, July 27 and conclude at 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 29.
Tax-free items include:
- Clothing that is $100 or less
- School Supplies and School Art Supplies: $100 or less
- Computers: $1,500 or less