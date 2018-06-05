Get ready to shop 'til you drop school supplies because the dates for Tennessee's annual tax-free holiday have been announced.

This year, the tax-free weekend is scheduled to begin at 12:01 am on Friday, July 27 and conclude at 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 29.

Tax-free items include:

  • Clothing that is $100 or less
  • School Supplies and School Art Supplies: $100 or less
  • Computers: $1,500 or less

 