Ben joins the WRCB sports team after two years on Florida’s Suncoast at SNN-TV in Sarasota, FL. After spending time as an MMJ and morning anchor in Sarasota, Ben is very pleased to finally follow his passion into sports.



Before heading south to the Sunshine State, Ben interned with KABC-TV in Los Angeles getting to cover movie premieres, the lead up to the Oscars, and Dancing with the Stars Season 22.



He is a native of Pittsburgh, PA and a graduate of Penn State University. That being said, he’s an avid fan of the Steelers, Penguins, and yes, even the Pirates.



Feel free to reach out to Ben on Twitter and Facebook (@BenBobickWRCB). Or shoot him an email at bbobick@wrcbtv.com.