A precious picture of a Chattanooga firefighter helping a young girl is going viral.

The picture of the firefighter holding the baby while she sleeps has been shared on Facebook more than 5,000 times and has more than 14,000 likes in just one day.

Firefighters run into burning buildings and save lives, and most days do it without any recognition.

But right now, a snapshot behind the scenes of the Chattanooga Fire Department shows just how much these heroes do.

"When we got back to the fire hall the firefighter that took the photo said 'Here I snapped this of you.' and I said that's wonderful-thank you!" said Captain Chris Blazek.

It's that picture making waves across the internet. Captain Blazek was more than 12 hours into his shift Saturday when he was called to a car wreck involving kids.

"Anytime I see another child mine immediately flash through my head," said Cpt. Blazek.

He rushed to the scene, and checked on the children. One of the children, a 4-month-old baby, would not stop crying. The child's mother gave Cpt. Blazek permission to pick her up.

"And as soon as I did that I did a quick physical exam to make sure she was ok,” explained Cpt. Blazek, “Then she just immediately laid her head on my shoulder and just embraced me."

Those moments are captured forever in a picture that is capturing the attention of people across the world.

Cpt. Blazek did not expect it to get so much attention but is happy "to shine a light" on the hard work he said firefighters do every day.

"My peers do this on a daily basis. This was a normal call for us. This is something we would do without thinking," Cpt. Blazek said, "Recognition like this is amazing but we do it knowing that someday there may be no recognition."