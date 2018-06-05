UPDATE: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says that Braden Linberry, the 16-year old juvenile who had been missing since May 16, 2018, has been safely found.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen.

Braden Lineberry, 16, was last seen on May 16. He was wearing khaki shorts, a blue shirt with grey stripes and red Jordan tennis shoes.

He is 5'11" and weighs 200 pounds. Lineberry has blue eyes and brown hair.

Lineberry is from the McDonald area and is considered a voluntary runaway.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Lineberry is asked to call Detective Brandon Edwards at 423-728-7336. You can also send in an anonymous tip by texting the keyword BRADLEYSO and the message to 87411.