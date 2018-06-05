News
Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office searching for fraud suspect
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has been using stolen debit card information at ATMs.
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 2:18 pm EDT
Updated:
Tuesday, June 5th 2018, 2:18 pm EDT
The man used the information to withdraw money from the Scenic Community Credit Union ATM on Lee Highway in Ooltewah on Thursday, May 31, according to the sheriff's office.
He was photographed doing the same thing at the Scenic Community Credit Union ATM in Hixson about an hour later.
If you have information that can help law enforcement officers identify this suspect, please contact Detective Tim Busby at 706-935-2424.