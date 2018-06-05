The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department battled a blaze in a storage building Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call that a 20x30 foot storage building was on fire in the 1400 block of Thrasher Pike, according to Amy Maxwell with Hamilton County Emergency Services.

Maxwell explained that firefighters reported a second storage building also caught fire.

Fire officials said a vehicle started the fire. The owner of the vehicle said he was trying to start the vehicle when the fire broke out and spread to a storage building.

One of the structures is a total loss. The adjacent storage building was saved and with minimal damage.